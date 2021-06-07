Thinking About Betting On Naomi Osaka To Win Wimbledon Or The US Open?
Despite dropping out of the French Open last week following a fine for skipping the customary post-match press conference, sportsbooks and bettors alike are confident in Naomi Osaka's rest-of-season grand slam prospects.
What Happened: Osaka is an odds-on +600 and +500 favorite to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, respectively.
The Japanese tennis superstar withdrew from the French Open on May 31 telling her fans, "The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018, and I have had a really hard time coping with that."
Osaka was fined $15,000 for her non-participation in the customary post-match press conference. Following the fine, the top-ranked tennis player's been met with an outpouring of support from celebrities and the sports world alike.
Among the outpouring of support, American actor Will Smith shared his support for the tennis superstar on Instagram: "Hey Naomi, You are right. They are wrong! I am with you."
What To Consider Before Betting Osaka: A bettor with a high conviction that Osaka will ultimately participate in Wimbledon or the U.S. Open may consider placing a wager sooner rather than later.
The logic is simple: given Osaka's grappling with personal issues, the betting public isn't totally sure if Osaka will play in either tournament.
If Osaka clears the air by publically stating she'll participate in Wimbledon on June 28, odds would quite likely shrink <+600 in an instant. Meanwhile, the current +600 "prices in" some of the uncertainty surrounding if she's actually going to be a participant in Wimbledon, to begin with.
All the while, if your sportsbook's terms and conditions on tennis futures bets states something along the lines of All Wagers Are Action, then know if you were to place a bet on Osaka today and she was to withdraw from Wimbledon or the U.S. Open tomorrow, you'd lose your bet as a result.
The following are the current odds for the 2021 Women's Wimbledon and U.S. Open.
Wimbledon Winner
- Naomi Osaka+600
- Ashleigh Barty+700
- Serena Williams+700
- Simona Halep+700
- Bianca Andreescu+800
- Petra Kvitova+900
- Iga Swiatek+1000
- Sofia Kenin+1200
- Aryna Sabalenka+1400
- Garbine Muguruza+1400
- Karolina Pliskova+1400
- Cori Gauff+2000
- Madison Keys+2000
- Elina Svitolina+2200
- Kiki Bertens+2200
- Elena Rybakina+2500
- Marketa Vondrousova+2800
- Sloane Stephens+2800
- Anett Kontaveit+3000
- Belinda Bencic+3000
- Donna Vekic+3000
- Johanna Konta+3000
- Angelique Kerber+4000
- Petra Martic+4000
- Amanda Anisimova+5000
- Maria Sakkari+5000
- Alison Riske+6000
- Qiang Wang+10000
U.S. Open Winner
- Naomi Osaka+500
- Ashleigh Barty+900
- Serena Williams+900
- Bianca Andreescu+1000
- Simona Halep+1000
- Karolina Pliskova+1200
- Petra Kvitova+1200
- Sofia Kenin+1200
- Victoria Azarenka+1200
- Iga Swiatek+1200
- Garbine Muguruza+1400
- Madison Keys+1600
- Cori Gauff+2000
- Johanna Konta+2000
- Jennifer Brady+2000
- Aryna Sabalenka+2200
- Belinda Bencic+2200
- Elise Mertens+2200
- Kiki Bertens+2200
- Amanda Anisimova+3000
- Dayana Yastremska+3000
- Elena Rybakina+3000
- Marketa Vondrousova+3000
- Maria Sakkari+4000
- Petra Martic+4000
- Alison Riske+5000
- Caty McNally+5000
- Danielle Collins+5000
- Anastasia Potapova+6000
- Donna Vekic+6000
- Jelena Ostapenko+6000
Odds are courtesy of Bovada, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).
(Photo of Naomi Osaka by Rob Prange / Flickr Creative Commons.)
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.