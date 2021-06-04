Why Tesla Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher by 4.7% at $599.79 Friday afternoon following reports suggesting the company is looking to bring in Model 3 cars to India by July-August for testing.

Tesla shares were otherwise trading lower for the week after the company recalled some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S. over the risk of loose bolts.

