fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.93
325.07
+ 1.49%
DIA
+ 0.88
345.14
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 2.77
416.00
+ 0.66%

Todd Gordon's Bullish Tesla Options Trade

byCraig Jones
June 4, 2021 9:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Todd Gordon's Bullish Tesla Options Trade

Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that traders should consider a bullish options strategy in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The company is getting some bad press recently as it recalled some vehicles. Investors also see a lot of correlation with Bitcoin, which is currently under pressure.

See Also: BofA Cuts Tesla Price Target By $200, Predicts Another Equity Offering

Gordon isn't concerned because he noticed a bullish triangle formation in Tesla. He said these patterns generally have five swings before the prior trend resumes. He expects the stock to stay above $550 and he said it could double in the next 12 to 24 months.

To make a bullish trade, Gordon wants to buy the July $650/$700 call spread in Tesla for $11.20. The trade breaks even at $661.20 or around 15.5% above the closing price on Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

When Will Apple Buy A Big Company?

Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), about the future of the company. read more

Is The Recent Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity For Ethereum?

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he has been adding to his position in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Why Jon Najarian Is Bullish On Snowflake

Jon Najarian is bullish on Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) after earnings, he said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." read more

Tesla Analyst Dan Ives Sees Tesla At $1,000 In A Year

The recent decline in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock will be short-lived, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Tesla is experiencing a chip shortage and poor sales numbers in China, which has hurt the price short-term, Ives said. read more