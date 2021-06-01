fbpx
Why Carnival, Norwegian And Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Stock Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 1, 2021 3:39 pm
Shares of cruise companies Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are trading higher as U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to fall, lifting cruise and travel sector optimism. Carnival last week received CDC acceptance of its port agreements for Miami, Galveston and Port Canaveral.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic. 

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry.

