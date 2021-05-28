fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
332.88
+ 0%
DIA
-0.10
344.70
-0.03%
SPY
-0.11
419.40
-0.03%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Ford, Apple, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

byHenry Khederian
May 28, 2021 8:51 am
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Ford, Apple, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Ford, Apple, Plug Power and FuelCell.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) with an Underweight and raised the price target from $9 to $11.

See also: How to Buy Ford Stock

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Neutral to Sell and announced a $90 price target.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $35 to $36.

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage on Plug Power with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40.

Shares of clean energy manufacturing peer FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) are trading higher in sympathy with Plug Power Friday morning.

Photo courtesy of Ford. 

