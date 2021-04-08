fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.46
328.16
+ 1.04%
DIA
+ 0.69
333.69
+ 0.21%
SPY
+ 1.91
404.66
+ 0.47%

3 FAANG Stock Laggards Look For A Return To Highs

byMelanie Schaffer
April 8, 2021 3:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 FAANG Stock Laggards Look For A Return To Highs

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been lagging their FAANG counterparts.

After retracing 18%, 21% and 17%, respectively, from all-time highs, none of the stocks has made a run at an all-time high, as is the case with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

This could change, however, as the Nasdaq 100 has had a bullish seven trading sessions and looks to be working its way back toward the all-time high of 13,909.80 it made on Feb. 16.

The Amazon Chart: On Thursday, Amazon broke above the bullish descending channel it had been trading in since Sept. 2, 2020.

On April 1, the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) crossed above the 21-day EMA, which is bullish, and Amazon’s stock has been trading above both commonly followed EMAs ever since.

Although it appears somewhat extended from the EMAs on the daily chart — meaning it may need some daily consolidation so the EMAs can catch up to Amazon’s price — the stock looks to be headed towards it next resistance level of around $3,342.

If Amazon’s stock can rise above the next resistance level, it could make its way back toward its all-time high of $3,552.25.

amzn_april_8.pngThe Apple Chart: On Wednesday, Apple’s stock broke above its resistance level of $127.28 after getting follow-through from a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern.

It is trading above both the eight-day and 21-day EMAs, which crossed back on April 5 but like Amazon’s stock, it is extended from the EMAs and may need consolidation before a stronger push to the upside.

If Apple’s stock can maintain its upward trajectory, it should reach the gap on the chart in the $332 range.

apple_april_8.pngThe Netflix Chart: On April 1, Netflix’s stock broke bullish from the descending channel it had been trading in since Jan. 20, when the eight-day EMA and 21-day EMA crossed.

Like both Amazon and Apple’s stock, it is currently extended from the EMAs, and on Thursday afternoon Netflix’s stock had difficulty getting over a resistance level of $557.39.

If Netflix can push up over that resistance level, there is not a lot of further resistance in its way until it reaches its previous all-time high of $593.95.

Related Link: Netflix Snags US Streaming Rights For Sony Pictures

nflx_april_8.pngAMZN, AAPL, NFLX Price Action: Shares of Amazon were trading 0.64% higher at $3,300.26 ahead of the close Thursday.

Apple shares were up 1.81% at $130.21. 

Netflix shares were gaining 1.2% at $553.58. 

Photo courtesy of Amazon. 

Join us on SPACs Attack w/ Matt Higgins & Gary Vee

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla, FAANG-Led Nasdaq Rebound Unlikely To Last For Long, Wharton Professor Warns

The recent tech-led rebound seen on the Nasdaq may be short-lived, according to Jeremy Siegel, a finance professor at the Wharton School, CNBC reported Tuesday. read more

FAANG Stocks Present Buy Opportunities, Says Cramer

Big tech stocks have some “bounce” left in them, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday. read more

What Do The Charts Say Is Coming Next For Apple, Nokia?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) are both trading within channels. Apple is trading in what's considered a bullish channel while Nokia is trading in a sideways channel. read more

Apple Options Traders Bet Big The Tech Rally Will Continue

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed 2.36% higher Monday and has risen 5% over the last four trading sessions following a seven-week-long tech rout. read more