Disney, Red Robin And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From June 17
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 8:39am   Comments
On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report” Monday afternoon, Pete Najarian said airlines have pricing power right now. He also said bank stocks are a value trap.

Karen Finerman likes idiosyncratic plays and recommends Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB).

Dan Nathan said there is a huge secular shift in the aggregation of content. He said you want to buy Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) in a pullback.

Nathan also sees value in Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU).

