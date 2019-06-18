Disney, Red Robin And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From June 17

On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report” Monday afternoon, Pete Najarian said airlines have pricing power right now. He also said bank stocks are a value trap.

Karen Finerman likes idiosyncratic plays and recommends Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB).

Dan Nathan said there is a huge secular shift in the aggregation of content. He said you want to buy Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) in a pullback.

Nathan also sees value in Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU).

