Square, Under Armour And More: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades From June 17
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 7:51am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report" June 17, Josh Brown picked Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) as his stock to watch heading into the close.

Guy Adami picked Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI).

Stephanie Link chose Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) as her stock to watch.

As one of his favorite stocks, Pete Najarian is seeing a lot of calls on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and he is jumping on top of them.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

