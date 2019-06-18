Square, Under Armour And More: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades From June 17
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report" June 17, Josh Brown picked Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) as his stock to watch heading into the close.
Guy Adami picked Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI).
Stephanie Link chose Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) as her stock to watch.
As one of his favorite stocks, Pete Najarian is seeing a lot of calls on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and he is jumping on top of them.
