On CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Monday, Lindsey Bell of CFRA called Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) her top stock pick of the day.

“They reported a weak Q1, they cut guidance and it is trading at 18.2 times on a forward basis,” said Bell.

Bell sees sales improving in the second half and a bright spot in its first-quarter earnings report was domestic sales. She also said Tiffany’s flat margin guidance is very conservative.

“I think this [Tiffany’s] is something investors should consider moving forward,” said Bell.

Tiffany's stock closed Monday at $91.43 per hsare. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.64 and a 52-week low of $73.04.

Related Links:

Tiffany Q1 Sales Miss Estimates

Square, Under Armour And More: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades From June 17