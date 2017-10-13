If you’ve heard the music of Julian Marley, son of the late Bob Marley, you know he’s a Rastafarian committed to spreading the word about the healing power of cannabis.

“Herbs to I is a sacrament,” the younger Marley sings in his most popular tune, “Boom Draw.” A you might expect, when he created JuJu Royal, his own marijuana product line, Marley ensured it was natural and high-quality in order to maintain the sacred significance he finds in the cannabis plant.

“Herb is the healing of the nation; we see doctors using it for patients,” Julian told Benzinga when asked if he had a few words of wisdom to impart for those seeking to get educated on the benefits of the good herb. “Herb is good for everything. If doctors can see the benefits of using it, then that alone can tell us it's a good thing.

“It’s natural, like any other plant that is good for our health. It is also really good for the mind too,” Marley said.

Good JuJu

I asked Marley what the catalyst was for his involvement in the cannabis industry as we discussed JuJu Royal.

“I've always been a part of herb ... It has been a part of my life on a spiritual side and as a Rastaman,” Marley said. “It is only natural that I endorse the herb — and to the fullest.”

What sets JuJu Royal apart from other all-natural marijuana brands?

“These are my strains and everyone is different, so this is the Julian JuJu Royal experience, which has been long matured in the knowledge of different herbs,” he said. “My strains are all original, boom draw!”

The 2018 Tour

For the time being, only people in California, Washington, Colorado, Puerto Rico and the U.K. can enjoy JuJu Royal products, as laws allow. This will change Jan. 1, 2018, as the brand’s parent company, International Cannabrands, a wholly owned subsidiary of GEA Technologies Ltd (CNSX: JUJU.A), has partnered with Maricann Group Inc. (CSE: MARI) (OTC: MRRCF) to cultivate, formulate and distribute JuJu Royal products in Canada and Western Europe.

At first, Maricann will offer its existing patients in Canada four of JuJu Royal’s designer strains of dry flower. As the partnership progresses, Maricann expects to produce and distribute other products from the JuJu line, which includes CBD vape juices and sublingual tabs, among other cannabis derivatives.

“It was a team effort and decision to partner with Maricann,” JuJu Royal CEO Travis Belcher said when asked why the company decided to associate with Maricann. “We decided that they were the best choice based on their future goals and understanding of brands, as well as the herb.”

‘My Vision Is A Reality’

I asked Marley to share his vision for legal cannabis, both in North America and around the world.

“My vision is a reality,” he said. “We see people loving herb right across the country; no special place, but everywhere.

“I do see the PEOPLE saying ‘yes, we want the herb legal.’ The herb continues to bless the whole world as the mass loves this plant."

