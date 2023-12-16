How To Earn $1,000 Per Month From Walmart Stock

Loading... Loading...

American retail giant Walmart Inc. WMT stock closed at $152.67 at the end of the trading session on Dec. 14. The company has a market capitalization of $411 billion. When compared to the stock's preceding 52-week price range of $136.09 to $169.94, the current price is just below the halfway mark.

Walmart's dividend yield is 1.46%, and the payout for fiscal 2023 is $2.28 per share. The annualized dividend is payable in four equal installments of $0.57 per share every quarter. The company paid $4.61 billion in the first nine months of 2023. The record date for the final dividend was Dec. 8 and is payable on Jan. 2.

How Can You Earn $1,000 Per Month As A Walmart Investor?

If you want to make $1,000 per month — $12,000 annually — from Walmart dividends, your investment value needs to be approximately $821,918 which is 5,384 shares at $152.67 each. If you want to earn $200 per month, your investment value drops to $164,384 or 1,077 shares.

How to calculate your investment value using dividend yields: When estimating your investment value, two key variables play a crucial role: the desired annual income — $12,000 or $2,400 — and the dividend yield. You can calculate the dividend yield by dividing the annual dividend payments by the market price of the stock.

So, $12,000 / 0.0146 = $821,918 to generate an income of $1,000 per month, and $2,400 / 0.0146 = $164,384 for $200 per month.

Important note: The dividend yield can change over time. This is because of the constant changes in stock prices and dividend policies of the company.

For instance, assume a stock that pays $2 as an annual dividend is priced at $50. Its dividend yield would be $2 / $50 = 4%. If the stock price rises to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2 / $60). A drop in stock price to $40 will have an inverse effect and increase the dividend yield to 5% ($2 / $40).

Just like a change in stock price affects the yield, changes in the dividend payment can also impact the yield. Assuming the stock price remains the same, the dividend yield will increase when the company increases the dividend value and vice versa.