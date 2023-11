'America Is Going To Be The Poorest Country In The World' Robert Kiyosaki Warns That 'The Slums Of Mumbai Are Spreading Across America' - Here Are His 3 Favorite Investments For Protecting Wealth

American entrepreneur and businessman Robert Kiyosaki is a vocal opponent of the Biden Administration’s policies. During an interview on the Finance with Sharan podcast, he said, “America is going to be the poorest country in the world, starting now.”