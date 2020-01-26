Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, GE And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included tech leaders and an ongoing turnaround story.

Bearish calls included aerospace and electric vehicle leaders.

The coronavirus outbreak, the impeachment trial and other news weighed on investor sentiment last week. The major U.S. indexes end the week with marginal declines, led by the 1% or so retreat in the Dow Jones industrials. It was a good week for renowned CEOS Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon, but not so much for Jeff Bezos.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In Shanthi Rexaline's "BofA Raises Apple's Price Target, Expects 'Another Leg Up' Following Q1 Earnings," see why this Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains bullish despite some uncertainties.

"Microsoft's Tailwinds Outnumber Headwinds, Analyst Says" by Jayson Derrick points out why this year may be a defining one for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) for the next decade.

Tyree Gorges's "4 Reasons To Buy Netflix Stock In 2020" takes a look at some catalysts that could boost shares of Netflix, Inc. (NYSE: NFLX) in 2020, despite increased competition from powerful streaming rivals.

A fundamentally improving outlook has led to an analyst upgrade of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), according to Wayne Duggan's "Morgan Stanley Upgrades GE On Improving Cash Flow Outlook."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at 7 Blockbuster Drugs Expected To Be Launched In 2020 and Analyst Raises Price Objectives For Cannabis Stocks: 'Higher Multiples Raise The Bar For All'.

Bears

In "Ralph Nader Says Tesla Is The Reason The 'Stock Market Bubble Implodes'," Dave Royse shows what this famed consumer advocate and former presidential candidate had to say about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) last week.

"Wall Street Weighs In On Boeing's Latest 737 Max Delay" by Wayne Duggan examines why some still question the updated timeline for the return of the Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 Max. But is there a silver lining?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) has outperformed its peers since August, but its luck may have run out. So says "Morgan Stanley Won't Bet On Las Vegas Sands This Year" by Elizabeth Balboa.

Priya Nigam's "Despite Bright Prospects, Credit Suisse Begins Thermo Fisher With Neutral Rating" discusses why even though Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) seems well-positioned, one key analyst is not bullish now.

Be sure to check out MKM Downgrades Take-Two On Valuation and UBS Swipes Left On Match, Finds Valuation Unattractive for additional bearish calls.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.