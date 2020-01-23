Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Raises Price Objectives For Cannabis Stocks: 'Higher Multiples Raise The Bar For All'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2020 1:48pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Raises Price Objectives For Cannabis Stocks: 'Higher Multiples Raise The Bar For All'

Cannabis stock have heated up a bit to start the new year, but BofA Securities analyst Christopher Carey sees downside ahead.

BofA lowered its 2020 sales estimates across the board for Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI), Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY).

"The reason for our estimate cuts is pretty simple," Carey wrote, "we now assume a roughly 25% lower market size for Canada’s adult use market in 2020, driven by fewer stores in Ontario; and, since our Canada adult use company estimates are anchored by market size and implied market share, our company sales estimates have thus come down."

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

According to the analyst’s calculations, Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA), Aurora, Tilray and Cronos need the most help from Ontario stores, while Hexo, Canopy Growth and Organigram are in better positions versus Street sales. Carey said both upside and downside visibility for Ontario stores is low.

BofA raised its price targets for Aphria from $5.36 to $6.13 (Neutral rating), Canopy Growth from $25.27 to $27 (Buy rating), Cronos from $9.19 to $9.89 (Buy rating) and Tilray from $18 to $22 (Neutral rating).

Carey said the firm boosted these price targets to mirror the expansion of multiples across cannabis: “Higher multiples raise the bar for all, adding risk to all names that we think need to be contemplated."

Latest Ratings for CGC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2019MaintainsBuy
Nov 2019DowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CGC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America BofA Securities Christopher CareyAnalyst Color Cannabis Price Target Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

Cannabis ETF Isn't High Yet, But It's Rebounding
18 Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Analyst Dives Into Cannabis 2.0, Says There Are Fewer Suppliers And A More Concentrated Market
Analyst: Cannabis Companies Cautious About The First Half Of 2020
Aphria Subsidiary Obtains EU GMP Certification
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.14
-0.129
- 0.71%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.51
-0.045
- 0.36%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$330.61
-0.745
- 0.22%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.34
0.0106
+ 0.14%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga