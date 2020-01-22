Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wall Street Weighs In On Boeing's Latest 737 Max Delay
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Wall Street Weighs In On Boeing's Latest 737 Max Delay

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares took a hit this week following reports that the grounded 737 Max won’t be cleared for flight by regulators until June or July. The new timeline is months later than the company had previously targeted.

The 737 Max has been grounded by regulators since March of 2019 due to safety concerns after 346 passengers died in two crashes.

Several Wall Street analysts have weighed in on Boeing this week. Here’s a sampling of what they’ve had to say.

Timeline Still In Question

Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein said even his conservative estimates for the 737 Max return date haven’t been conservative enough.

“Given the fact that new information has repeatedly arisen throughout this process, we would not be surprised to see [the return to service] date at some point extend beyond management’s current estimate,” Epstein wrote in a note.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert said new Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is taking a much more proactive and cautious approach in communicating with regulators and investors.

“After the perception that BA has been too aggressive in its public pronouncements on the timing of the MAX return to service, we believe the communication today should provide a buffer concerning the time for regulators to satisfy their recertification requirements,” Herbert wrote.

Buying Opportunity?

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn said the eventual recertification of the 737 Max could be a tradeable event.

“However, we continue to hold that we have no edge in predicting the timing of that event, while at the same time we see numerous risks that impact the long-term investment thesis and therefore our ability to become constructive,” Spingarn wrote.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth said the news essentially just pushed back the Boeing bull thesis by three or four months, and investors are getting paid a 2.6% dividend for their patience.

“I still believe the weakness is a buying opportunity and when the max returns to service we will see significant gains from current levels,” Feinseth wrote.

Ratings And Price Targets

  • Bank of America has a Neutral rating and $360 target.
  • Canaccord Genuity has a Hold rating and $350 target.
  • Credit Suisse has a Neutral rating and $321 target.

Benzinga’s Take

As irritating as it is for Boeing investors that the 737 Max issues have dragged on this long, the plane should eventually get cleared and the company will eventually turn the corner. Boeing shares are down 15.9% in the past year while the broader market rallied, potentially creating a significant long-term value opportunity for patient investors.

Do you agree or disagree with these predictions? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

How 737 Max Delays Are Impacting General Electric

United Airlines Posts Strong Profits Despite MAX Headwinds

Photo by Steve Lynes via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020MaintainsNeutral
Jan 2020DowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2020MaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for BA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 737 MAX Bank of America Canaccord Genuity Credit SuisseAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

How 737 Max Delays Are Impacting General Electric
Commentary: The WTO's Parenting Skills Need Improvement
IBM, Netflix Earnings Greeted With Enthusiasm, And Texas Instruments Up Later Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020
United Airlines Posts Strong Profits Despite MAX Headwinds
Boeing 737 MAX Unlikely To Be Ungrounded At Least Until Mid-Year, Company Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VALB of A SecuritiesMaintains5.0
HALB of A SecuritiesMaintains28.0
PPLB of A SecuritiesMaintains35.0
PNWB of A SecuritiesMaintains97.0
IRBTB of A SecuritiesMaintains56.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga