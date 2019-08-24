Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included oil and tobacco leaders and a big box retailer.

Bearish calls also included an entertainment colossus, as well as a semiconductor play.

It was another tough week for the markets, with the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 dropping 2% or so and the Nasdaq more than 3% lower when all was said and done. The trade war with China ratcheted up again and commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not please the president (who apparently still wants to buy Greenland).

It was also a week that saw another yield curve inversion, disappointing news from the Labor Department and the passing of a conservative icon.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

It finally may be time for investors to step up and buy shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and other oil supermajors, according to Wayne Duggan's "BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick."

Dave Royse's "Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price" takes a look why one top analyst believes that Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) shares are worth a new look, even though the cigarette business isn't exactly smoking these days.

"Target's 'Transformational Quarter' Keeps Analysts Bullish On The Future" by Jayson Derrick offers reasons to stay bullish on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) after its earnings beat.

In "Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise," Shanthi Rexaline shows why there's not much to dislike about medical device giant Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) after its strong quarterly results.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Analyst: Regulatory Response To GE Allegations Is Reassuring For Investors" and "What Motivates CEOs Like Tim Cook And Elon Musk To Wake Up Every Morning."

Bears

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) faces headwinds and the stock has marginal upside potential. So says "Near-Term Headwinds Prompt Imperial Capital To Lower Disney Price Target" by Jayson Derrick.

Shanthi Rexaline's "AstraZeneca's Drug Combo To Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Stumbles In Late-Stage Study" examines why the AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) trial stumbled and what comes next.

"Piper Jaffray: AMD 'More Or Less Fully Valued'" by Dave Royse reviews why the recent rise in the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) share price kept one key analyst on the sidelines despite an "exciting" product portfolio.

In Priya Nigam's "Hormel Foods To Continue Navigating Rough Waters In Near Term, BMO Says," see why a narrow earnings beat and reiterated guidance at Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) failed to impress.

Be sure to check out "It's Still All About Politics For This ETF" and "Understanding The Economics Behind Currency Wars" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

