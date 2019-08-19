Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Piper Jaffray: AMD 'More Or Less Fully Valued'

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Piper Jaffray: AMD 'More Or Less Fully Valued'

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has an “exciting” product portfolio, but the recent rise in the semiconductor company’s share price is keeping Piper Jaffray on the sidelines.

The Analyst

Harsh Kumar started coverage of Advanced Micro Devices with a Neutral rating and $33 price target.

The Thesis

Piper Jaffray views the company’s product positioning and financial leverage favorably, citing a “steady cadence of innovative products” in long-term growth markets like data centers and gaming, Kumar said in the Monday initiation note. (See his track record here.)

“As the company releases these innovative products, it should drive gross margin leverage and provide operating leverage as revenue growth outpaces operating expense growth,” the analyst said. 

But the shares are trading up 69% year-to-date, with the semiconductor sector index up less than 30% over the same period. And semiconductor companies may be vulnerable to China trade tensions, he said. 

"Given the stock’s recent appreciation ... and the current macro/ geopolitical environment, we see the stock as more or less fully valued."

Price Action

AMD shares were trading up 1.54% at $31.66 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Crazy Action In AMD Options As Traders Take Sides In Volatile Market

Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnHold
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Harsh Kumar Piper Jaffray semiconductorsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Mubadala Investment Takes Stake In AMD
5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Crazy Action In AMD Options As Traders Take Sides In Volatile Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DEReiterates175.0
AMWDMaintains92.0
FTDRMaintains55.0
REDUDowngrades
ZSDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Qiwi Shares Rises After Q2 Results