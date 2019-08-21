Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fed Minutes: Trade War Could Have 'Significant Negative Effects' On US Economy
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2019 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Fed Minutes: Trade War Could Have 'Significant Negative Effects' On US Economy

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve reiterated its previous stance that its July interest rate cut was a “midcycle adjustment,” implying the U.S. economy is on stable footing and there is no set schedule for future rate cuts.

What Happened?

The Fed released its July meeting minutes, and its language on the economy was relatively bullish given recent elevated fears of a U.S. recession. The Fed reiterated its previous intentions to let economic developments dictate near-term monetary policy actions rather than setting a specific course.

“A number of participants suggested that the nature of many of the risks they judged to be weighing on the economy, and the absence of clarity regarding when those risks might be resolved, highlighted the need for policymakers to remain flexible and focused on the implications of incoming data for the outlook,” the Fed said in its minutes.

The Fed mentioned trade war tariffs as a drag on the economy.

“Participants generally judged that the risks associated with trade uncertainty would remain a persistent headwind for the outlook, with a number of participants reporting that their business contacts were making decisions based on their view that uncertainties around trade were not likely to dissipate anytime soon.”

The Fed also said the trade tensions and international economic slowdowns could have “significant negative effects on the U.S. economy.”

Why It’s Important

The minutes come after the Federal Reserve last month issued its first 0.25% interest rate cut since 2008. The Fed also decided to end its balance sheet asset sales prior to its previous September target date.

The Federal Reserve has been under pressure all year from President Donald Trump to cut interest rates, raising concerns about the Fed’s independence.

On Wednesday, Trump once again tweeted about the Fed after Germany auctioned off 30-year bonds with 0% yields.

“So Germany is paying Zero interest and is actually being paid to borrow money, while the U.S., a far stronger and more important credit, is paying interest and just stopped (I hope!) Quantitative Tightening. Strongest Dollar in History, very tough on exports. No Inflation!.... WHERE IS THE FEDERAL RESERVE?” Trump tweeted.

Markets React

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded higher by 0.7% after the Fed minutes reassured investors that the economy is on solid footing and the Fed is willing to act with additional rate cuts if needed.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose slightly on Wednesday to 1.572%, still near its lowest level since late 2016.

Related Links:

Market Bounces Back After Trump Says Economy Is 'Very Strong'

Experts: Keep The Yield Curve Inversion In Perspective

Photo credit: Dan Smith via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Donald Trump Interest Rates trade warNews Top Stories Economics Federal Reserve Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

WealthBar's Portfolios Consistently Outperform The S&P 500
This Day In Market History: 1980s Bull Market Begins
Market Bounces Back After Trump Says Economy Is 'Very Strong'
The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Continues Fall, Earnings A Mixed Bag, Clio Goes Green
Pro: Federal Reserve Will Need To 'Explain Themselves To The History Books'
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Hormel Foods Q3 Earnings Preview

'Unheard Of': The Early Reaction To Target's Big Quarter