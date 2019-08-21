Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca's Drug Combo To Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Stumbles In Late-Stage Study
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 9:04am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca's Drug Combo To Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Stumbles In Late-Stage Study

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) faced a clinical setback in a study evaluating a combo drug regimen in non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC.

What Happened

AstraZeneca said a Phase 3 study dubbed NEPTUNE that evaluated its PD-LI inhibitor Imfinzi in combination with tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 antibody, versus platinum-based chemotherapy – the current standard-of-care- in previously untreated Stage IV NSCLC did not meet the primary endpoint of improving overall survival.

The company noted that the primary analysis population was patients with a high tumor mutational burden.

The safety and tolerability profile of the combo, however, was consistent with previous trials.

What's Next

AstraZeneca said it intends to do a deep analysis of the vast clinical and biomarker data from the trial to gain further insights to improve Immuno-oncology approaches for patients with metastatic NSCLC. The company will submit the full results for presentation at a forthcoming medical meeting.

Imfinzi is also being tested as monotherapy in a Phase 3 trial, dubbed PEARL, and in combination with chemotherapy with or without tremelimumab in the Phase 3 trial, dubbed POSEIDON, as part of an extensive late-stage Immuno-oncology program in Stage IV NSCLC.

Notwithstanding the negative catalyst, AstraZeneca shares were up 1.1% to $45.13& Wednesday morning.

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Medical Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform

Biotech Stock On The Radar: Medicines Company, A Cardiovascular Pure Play With A Potential Blockbuster

Posted-In: News Health Care Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron's Bad Cholesterol Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial, Oncolytics Offering
AstraZeneca Success On Prostate Cancer Drug Lowers Enthusiasm For Clovis
31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session