Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Caterpillar, eBay, Intel, Morgan Stanley And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a semiconductor, financial and construction equipment giants.

Bearish calls included a couple of internet stocks and a popular cannabis play.

While a bomb plot captured headlines last week, earnings season rolled on, and the results have been decidedly mixed, with some big disappointments and a positive surprise or two. Elsewhere, Tim Cook called for comprehensive data privacy laws, and an oil supermajor was sued over its stance on climate change.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Amazon, Netflix, Apple Dominate Among Teens" by Brett Hershman reveals why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Instagram, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and others top a recent survey of teen preferences.

See why Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) stands out, according to an analyst featured in "Intel Is The Semiconductor Sector's Only Candidate For Estimate Raises, Nomura Says In Upgrade" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Tyree Gorges's "Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Morgan Stanley," see why one key analyst believes that Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a fine-tuned business mix that other banks have not replicated.

Hannah Genig's "Credit Suisse Upgrades 'Well-Positioned' Comcast After Q3 Beat" examines how Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has positioned itself for revenue growth and margin expansion for the next several years.

In "Analysts Say The Market Is Getting Caterpillar Earnings Wrong" Wayne Duggan shows why analysts remain bullish on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) in the near term and see the sell-off as a buying opportunity.

Bears

"Tesla's Q3 Earnings: The Bull-Bear Debate" by Elizabeth Balboa takes a look at which analysts question the sustainability of the results at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and whether another capital raise is in the works.

Jayson Derrick's "JPMorgan Downgrades Snap Amid Continued User Decline" discusses why it be difficult for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) to win new users at the expense of its formidable competitors going forward.

In "PayPal Sneezes, eBay Catches A Cold: RBC Downgrades Online Auction Platform On Negative Data," Shanthi Rexaline looks at the consequences of PayPal results revealing a slowdown in eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Marketplaces total payment volume.

In Wayne Duggan's "2 Cannabis Stocks Becoming Popular Short-Seller Targets," see why new data reveals that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) was the hottest stock among short sellers ahead of last week's Canadian cannabis legalization.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) has greater downside risk than upside potential at its present valuation, according to Hannah Genig's " Sally Beauty Supply Holds More Risk Than Reward, Jefferies Says In Downgrade."

