It's no surprise: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is king among teen shoppers.

Buying

In Piper Jaffray’s semi-annual "Taking Stock With Teens" survey, the e-commerce giant's mindshare as the preferred shopping site increased 3 points from the previous survey's 47 percent.

The closest competitor? Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)'s website, at just 5 percent.

Browsing

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)’s Instagram is now the most popular social platform for teens, overtaking Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), with 85 percent of teens saying they use Instagram at least once per month.

The popularity of Facebook itself continues to decline, with only 28 percent of 15-year-olds using Facebook, down from over 40 percent just two years ago.

Calling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to dominate the smartphone space, with 82 percent of teens owning an iPhone, according to Piper Jaffray. Eighty-six percent of teens said they anticipate their next phone will be an iPhone, the highest level Piper Jaffray has ever recorded.

The survey also shows increasing interest in the Apple Watch.

Streaming

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) continues to be the top video consumption platform among teens, with 38 percent of respondents saying they spend their time watching the streaming service. YouTube, a longtime favorite among Gen Z, came in at No. 2 with 33 percent, up from 30 percent in the spring of 2018.

Video games still dominate among male teens, with the survey showing 14 percent of male teen budgets are now allocated to video game spending. Many are starting to opt for a digital download as opposed to a physical copy, with 59 percent of respondents stating they downloaded the majority of the titles on consoles, up from 55 percent in the spring.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Bullish On Amazon's New Automated Stores

Amazon Threat Turns JPMorgan Bearish On Valvoline