Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured the iPhone maker and the yoga apparel leader.

Bearish calls included an e-commerce colossus and other internet-based firms.

The holiday season and the rush to the end of the year are upon us. But, as it does every week, Benzinga has continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls seen this past week.

Bulls

"Apple Remains A Strong Buy As iPad, iMac Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst" by Wayne Duggan takes a look at the reasons for the positive call on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) by one key analyst. Is Apple approaching the smartphone saturation point in the United States? How much could Apple benefit from tax reform?

In "Analysts Go Cuckoo For LULU After Q3 Beat," Brett Hershman shows why the latest results posted by Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) have impressed Wall Street, despite the company facing industry headwinds and a tough athleticwear cycle. See why one former bear feels that it had "underestimated lululemon's ability to innovate."

Elizabeth Balboa's "Why Broadcom Is A Favorite At Bernstein, With Or Without Qualcomm" points out that a number of analysts have raised their price targets on Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) even after the recently announced delay in its highly anticipated merger. See why the stock remains a "top pick" anyway.

Bears

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said its Australian launch was its biggest international debut, but one top analyst disagrees, according to "Bank Of America: Amazon's Australian Launch Underwhelms" by Shanthi Rexaline. See what the analyst believes went wrong — and who might benefit as a result.

In Jayson Derrick's "Expedia's Challenges May Worsen In 2018, Analyst Says," see why one key analyst sees headwinds for Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) and downgraded the stock. Specifically, see the three notable "cyclical factors" that online travel service providers face over the next few quarters, according to this article.

"Yelp Gets Nailed With A Bad Review: Piper Jaffray Downgrades" by Elizabeth Balboa delves into why at least one analyst has low expectations for Yelp Inc (NASDAQ: YELP). Where does the analyst think consumers are going instead to get reviews, and what are the prospects for Yelp as a takeover target?

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

