Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Broadcom Is A Favorite At Bernstein, With Or Without Qualcomm
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2017 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Why Broadcom Is A Favorite At Bernstein, With Or Without Qualcomm
Related AVGO
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Tax Bill Uncertainty, Potential Gov't Shutdown Appear To Put Markets On Pause
Stocks Up, First Solar Breaks Out; Sell Or Hold This Top Bitcoin ETF? (Investor's Business Daily)
Related QCOM
One Big Reason Why Tech Stocks Are Not In The 'Dot-Com Bubble'
The Market In 5 Minutes: Senate Tax Bill, Mueller And Trump, CVS-Aetna, Broadcom-Qualcomm
BlackBerry, Qualcomm extend partnership on connected cars (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts are still hopeful for a Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)-QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) merger, despite Friday reports of delayed bidding until next year.

Over the last week, Canaccord Genuity and KeyBanc both raised their Broadcom price targets, and Bernstein joined the chorus Thursday.

The Rating

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon reiterated an Outperform rating on the stock and increased the price target from $300 to $325.

The Thesis

Broadcom reported a strong fourth quarter Wednesday, with top-line, bottom-line and margin beats, as well as a dividend increase to $7 annually.

Bernstein anticipates additional dividend hikes to around $10 without Qualcomm and “much more” with it. Rasgon also considers the pending acquisition a “potentially significant source of upside for AVGO shareholders." (See Rasgon's track record here.) 

But even as things stand, Broadcom has appeal. Normalized guidance rests above consensus, and headwinds in the wired business are expected to bottom this quarter.

“Broadcom possesses one of the strongest structural stories in our coverage with or without Qualcomm (growth, cash return, operational excellence and inexpensive valuation),” Rasgon said. “It remains our top pick.”

Price Action

Broadcom traded up 2.2 percent Thursday at a rate of $269.60.

Related Links:

After Failed Takeover, Vetr Turns Bullish On Broadcom

Qualcomm Rejects $130 Billion Broadcom Merger Proposal

Photo courtesy of Qualcomm.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Credit SuisseReinstatesOutperform
Dec 2017KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Nov 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AVGO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bernstein Stacy RasgonAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM + AVGO)

One Big Reason Why Tech Stocks Are Not In The 'Dot-Com Bubble'
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Tax Bill Uncertainty, Potential Gov't Shutdown Appear To Put Markets On Pause
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 7
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AVGO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.