Benzinga's Bulls & Bears From The Week: Home Depot, Netflix, Walmart And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Some of those calls focused on retail and on internet-related stocks.

Other calls featured a slew of smaller oil companies worth a look now.

It was a bit of a roller-coaster this past week, with all the political drama contributing to a big market sell-off on Thursday. Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of the top posts from last week, with a focus on retail, the internet and oil.

Retail

"Why Home Depot's Guidance Was 'Conservative'" by Shanthi Rexaline features a look at whether shares of big-box retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) were hurt by guidance that was more conservative than many investors had expected, despite the solid second-quarter results. From where is continued sales growth likely to come?

In "Walmart Continues Relevancy While Other Retailers Struggle," Wayne Duggan points out that quarterly results from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) may not have been enough to impress investors, but there were still plenty of positive takeaways from the report. Can the stock continue to grind higher from here?

Online

Elizabeth Balboa's "Netflix To Capture ABC's Female Following With Rhimes Deal" shows how Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is fighting back after the recent announcement that Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will pull its content from the streaming service. See what this new deal with Shonda Rhimes potentially brings to Netflix.

Technology is driving growth at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and strengthening its position beyond its core commerce, according to "Here's Why Baird Is Impressed With Alibaba" by Dustin Blitchok. See why this key analyst raised its price target on the stock and is recommending that investors add to positions.

Energy

In Wayne Duggan's "A Batch Of Bullish Calls Just Initiated On Oil And Gas Stocks," see why at least one analyst believes now is finally the time to buy a handful of oil exploration and production stocks. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) and RSP Permian Inc (NYSE: RSPP) are among the picks discussed.

"Imperial Initiates Coverage Of Oil & Oilfield Services Companies" by Shanthi Rexaline offers even more smaller energy plays, in this case with a focus on companies that are trimming the fat. Among the picks here are PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) and Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV).

