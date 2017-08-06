Benzinga's Bulls & Bears For The Past Week: Apple, Tesla, Twitter And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The calendar page has turned and summer is beginning to wind down, but Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of the most bullish and the most bearish calls from the past week.

Bulls

Elizabeth Balboa's "Munster Considers Apple A 'Central Player In The Next Wave'" shows why one key analyst expects Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to be a central player in the next wave of innovation and maintain its track record of disruption while maintaining its profitability, even if shares drop in the short term.

The strength of its diversified drug portfolio and its robust development pipeline of oncology and immunology products prompted an analyst to reverse course and upgrade Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) shares, according to "The Celgene Story Is Bigger Than Revlimid Now; Argus Upgrades" by Dustin Blitchok.

In Brett Hershman's "Exclusive: Wynn Exec Talks Macau Recovery, Gaming Loss, Boston/Japan Expansion Plans," see how as Macau, the world's biggest gaming destination, recovers, so do casino stocks. That is especially so with Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), which has a particularly high exposure to Macau.

For a bullish take in retail, check out "Walmart Once Again Positioned To Take Market Share, Analyst Initiates At Outperform."

Bears

"Tesla Bears Still Show Their Fangs After Q2 Beat" by Shanthi Rexaline features a look at why, despite the second-quarter results that wowed Wall Street, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bears are sticking to their guns. See why they are focused on the company's cash burn in the second half of 2017 and on the gross margins.

In "A Review Of Chipotle's Recovery Finds Challenges Remain," Ezra Schwarzbaum points out that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has still failed to recover from its sharp sell-off in mid-July, despite posting strong second-quarter results since then. See what is weighing on the shares and what the analyst reaction has been.

"Twitter Stock Is In Real Technical Trouble Now" by Wayne Duggan takes a look at how Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares seem to be drifting lower without any major near-term technical support or potential positive catalysts to stop the bleeding. Is the president's favorite social media platform headed for new all-time lows and uncharted bearish territory?

And see "3 Reasons Investors Should Stay Cautious On Under Armour" for another of this past week's bearish calls.

