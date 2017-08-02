Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Once Again Positioned To Take Market Share, Analyst Initiates At Outperform

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2017 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Once Again Positioned To Take Market Share, Analyst Initiates At Outperform
Related WMT
Amazon Can't Put All Grocery Stores Out Of Business
Dean Foods Caught In The Crossfire Of Walmart, Kroger's 'Price War'
Apple Lifts Futures, Joining 3 Dow Stocks Right At Buy Points (Investor's Business Daily)

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) isn't going to fall victim to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s growing dominance, at least according to analysts at Oppenheimer who initiate coverage of Wal-Mart's stock with an Outperform rating and $90 price target. In fact, according to the firm's Rupesh Parikh, the world's biggest retailer is "fresher than it's been in years."

Walmart is in the early stages of developing what could prove to be a "model" omni-channel structure, the analyst explained. For instance, the acquisition of Jet.com is just one of many "meaningful step forward" to solidify its status a "proven industry innovator" with many "unique capabilities." So far, there are early encouraging signs of growth in the online channel as gross merchandise volume accelerated to 69 percent on a year-over-year basis.

tipranks.png

Meanwhile, Walmart isn't neglecting its physical stores and has many initiatives ahead to spur growth, including:

    1. Online grocery shopping and collect in store.
    2. Two-day shipping with a $35 minimum from stores.
    3. Home delivery experiments.
    4. Also, improving food inflation trends could help boost top-line growth.

Finally, the entrance of the Germany-based budget grocery chain Lidl to the U.S. market shouldn't cause investors to worry. Walmart was able to respond very aggressively to sustain its market position through pricing and merchandising fronts.

"In our view, WMT, more than many other leading chains, now recognizes an opportunity to leverage the key attributes that fuel its dominance in physical retail, in the digital world and increasingly go 'toe to toe' with eCommerce leaders such as amazon.com," the analyst wrote.

Related Links:

Amazon Can't Put All Grocery Stores Out Of Business

Dean Foods Caught In The Crossfire Of Walmart, Kroger's 'Price War'

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2017Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amazon Versus Walmart ecommerce GroceryAnalyst Color Long Ideas Initiation Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + WMT)

Amazon Sell-Offs On Margin Weakness Are A Gift
Munster Considers Apple A 'Central Player In The Next Wave'
Fintech Startup Juvo Raises $40 Million To Disrupt Telecom With Big Data
Oaktree's Co-Chairman On FAANG Stocks: Valuations Are High But Coming Down
Amazon Can't Put All Grocery Stores Out Of Business
Kicked to the Curb: Foot Locker Has +50% Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WMT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.