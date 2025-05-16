Microsoft, Adobe, Kinsale Capital And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Adobe Inc. ADBE just crossed above the 50-day moving average. “It's an ugly chart, but I think this one will have legs,” he added.

As per recent news, Adobe announced on Wednesday the appointment of Louise Pentland as chief legal officer and executive vice president.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Microsoft Corporation MSFT continues to be the best Mag 7 stock in the market.

Supporting his view, Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke, on Thursday, maintained Microsoft with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $480 to $540.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Kinetik Holdings Inc. KNTK has a 7% dividend yield.

On the earnings front, Kinetik, on May 7, posted better-than-expected sales for the first quarter and authorized an increase to its existing share repurchase program to $500 million.

Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL as his final trade. The company has its annual general meeting next week, he added.

Adding support to his choice, Kinsale Capital on April 24 posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Price Action:

Adobe shares gained 1.3% to close at $404.69 on Thursday.

Microsoft shares rose 0.2% to settle at $453.13 during Thursday's session.

Kinetik shares dipped 3% to close at $45.20 on Thursday.

Kinsale Capital shares rose 4.7% to $459.57 during the session.

