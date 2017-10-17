Once again, Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has proven itself king of traditional toymakers.

As of Tuesday, its Connect 4 was the third-best seller on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s Holiday Toy List, while Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) didn’t even crack Top 20.

But based on Amazon’s sales, the real leaders in toy manufacturing — after elves, of course — are tech companies. A diverse slate of startups and consumer robotics firms present this year’s STEM-inspired playthings.

Top 10 Best Sellers

Here’s a brief look at the list’s best sellers and the companies behind them:

1. Elenco’s Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit

Electricians as young as 7 can snap a photo sensor, flashing light, siren and connectors together into more than 100 electrical projects on this tool-less circuit board.

2. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)’s Moana Girls Adventure Outfit

This chart-topper in Amazon’s “preschool dress up and role play” category only comes in children sizes ...

3. Hasbro’s Connect 4

The classic grade-school strategy game boosted the list’s only publicly traded toymaker.

4. Czech Games’ Codenames

More advanced strategists are challenged to complete near-wordless missions with this team-based spy game.

5. Lego’s Ninjago Movie Green Ninja Mech Dragon Building Kit

With a big enough imagination, young role players can slay a mini build-it-yourself dragon with the mini tasseled sword and mini laser-style pointer of “The Lego Ninjago Movie” mini-figures.

6. Klutz And Lego’s Chain Reactions Craft Kit

Aspiring engineers can craft original Rube Goldberg machines with this building block set.

7. LeapFrog’s Shapes And Sharing Picnic Basket

And even earlier-stage architects can practice fine motor skills with this VTech stack-and-sort play pack.

8. Anki’s Cozmo

This personable, artificial-intelligence driven robot is controlled by a Code Lab enabling users to instruct routes and unlock upgrades.

9. LittleBits’ Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

After manufacturing the Droid, complete with a proximity sensor, budding Elon Musks can program self-navigation and ponder the extraordinary concepts of autonomy.

10. ALEX Toys’ Little Hands Paper Bag Puppets

The Slinky-maker’s kit of paper bags, glue and stickers is going for $11.

Amazon’s list is frequently updated to reflect new purchases and consumer trends.

