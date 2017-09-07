Hasbro's Inaugural 'HasCon' Event: What It Is And Who'll Be There

Remember that striking contingent of grown men who so loved “My Little Pony” that they launched “BronyCon,” the annual gathering that last month drew a crowd of more than 6,300?

That segment of the Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fandom has its day. But for other members of the play-based community whose interests don’t align with the niche BronyCon, Hasbro’s launching HasCon.

The first family-focused convention kicks off Sept. 8 with rounds of “Dungeons and Dragons” and “Magic: The Gathering.” The three-day event includes character meet-and-greets from popular kid franchises such as “Sesame Street,” as well as panel discussions with the staff behind brands like “G.I. Joe.”

Participants can sneak in playtime at the Beyblade or Play-Doh exhibits and meet kid-friendly stars from Marvel legend Stan Lee and “Transformers” star Mark Wahlberg to the Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. and a number of internet personalities.

Various Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) properties will also be represented.

Free to kids with adult tickets priced at $165 and youth at $75 for the weekend, the convention emerged amid a positive earnings run for Hasbro. The first two quarters of this year saw significant revenue and earnings-per-share beats over both Street estimates and last year’s corresponding periods.

