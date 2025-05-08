Cadence Teams With Nvidia On Supercomputer Aimed At Faster AI And Engineering Simulations

At its annual flagship user event, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS on Wednesday announced a significant expansion of its Cadence Millennium Enterprise Platform with the introduction of the new Millennium M2000 Supercomputer featuring Nvidia Corp NVDA Blackwell systems.

This supercomputer delivers AI-accelerated simulation across engineering and drug design workloads.

The new Cadence Millennium M2000 Supercomputer accelerates the build-out of AI infrastructure, advances physical AI machine design, and pushes the frontiers of drug design.

Also Read: These Semiconductor Stocks To Face Least Tariffs Impact Compared To Intel

The new supercomputer integrates Cadence’s solvers with Nvidia HGX B200 systems, Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, and Nvidia CUDA-X libraries and solver software.

This powerful combination delivers dramatic reductions in simulation run times and up to 80X higher performance versus CPU-based systems for electronic design automation (EDA), system design and analysis (SDA), and drug discovery applications.

The supercomputer provides a tightly co-optimized hardware-software stack that enables breakthrough performance with up to 20X lower power across multiple disciplines. It accelerates the build-out of AI infrastructure, advances physical AI machine design, and pushes the frontiers of drug design.

Cadence also announced the Cadence Tensilica NeuroEdge 130 AI Co-Processor (AICP), which complements any neural processing unit (NPU) and enables end-to-end execution of the latest agentic and physical AI networks on advanced automotive, consumer, industrial, and mobile SoCs.

Nvidia pledged $500 billion to build AI supercomputers exclusively in the U.S., drawing swift support from the Trump administration.

Price Actions: NVDA stock is up 0.71% to $117.89 at last check Thursday. CDNS is up 0.59%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock