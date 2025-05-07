Marvell Technology (MRVL) Shares Slide 10% After Postponing Investor Day

Shares of Marvell Technology Inc MRVL dropped 11.4% to $54.25 on Wednesday following a late Tuesday press release announcing the postponement of its Investor Day and updates on its AI strategy.

What To Know: The semiconductor company cited ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty as the reason for delaying the June 2025 event to an unspecified date in 2026.

To maintain investor engagement, Marvell said the company will instead host a webinar on June 17 focused on the future of custom silicon for AI infrastructure. The webinar will coincide with the company's annual senior technical leadership conference.

Executives plan to discuss advances in Marvell's AI technology platform and the growing demand for custom silicon solutions.

What Else: CEO Matt Murphy highlighted continued momentum in the company's custom AI silicon business, noting the webinar as an opportunity to update investors on developments since last year's AI Day.

Despite the event delay, Marvell reaffirmed the midpoint of its fiscal first-quarter 2026 revenue outlook at $1.875 billion and narrowed its guidance range to +/-2%, from the previous +/-5%, signaling confidence in near-term performance.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MRVL has a 52-week high of $127.48 and a 52-week low of $47.08.