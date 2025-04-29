Stellantis Announces Breakthrough Solid-State Battery With Factorial Energy, Company Says Technology Will Debut In 2026 Demo Fleet

Stellantis NV STLA, parent company of Dodge and Jeep, will debut a solid-state battery in the Charger EV.

What Happened: Stellantis announced it will utilize Factorial Energy's solid-state batteries in a demonstration fleet next year in 2026, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The Detroit-based automaker had earlier said its STLA platform is suited for Factorial's solid-state battery tech. The STLA platform sees application in the Jeep Wagoneer S as well as the Dodge Charger.

The solid-state battery cells showcased a 375 Wh/kg energy density in over 600 charge cycles, and can charge from 15% to 90% in 18 minutes, the company said. The battery can operate in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 113°F.

"This breakthrough puts us at the forefront of the solid-state revolution," Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic said in the statement. "This achievement with Stellantis is bringing next-generation battery technology from research to reality," Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial Energy, said.

Why It Matters: The announcement comes in as battery tech is seeing rapid evolution throughout the globe, with companies like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) unveiling batteries that can provide 323 miles of range in just 5 minutes of charging.

Tesla Inc. TSLA rival BYD Co., Ltd. BYDDF also showcased its battery capable of 250 miles of range on a 5-minute charge.

Interestingly, the EV sector is seeing increased adoption in the U.S. among drivers. Recent data suggests that EVs saw a 10.6% YoY increase in the U.S., with over 294,250 electric vehicles sold in Q1 2025.

Elsewhere, the Trump administration will reportedly be easing some of the tariffs levied on U.S. automakers on imports, in what could prove to be a boost for Stellantis.

Price Action: STLA stock currently trades for $9.36 on the NYSE, according to Benzinga Pro data.

