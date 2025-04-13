Musk's Warning, Harley-Davidson's Boardroom Drama, Tesla's New Trim, EV Sales Surge, And More: This Week In Mobility

The past week was a whirlwind of news in the business world, with major developments from Tesla Inc. TSLA, Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, and Volkswagen AG VWAGY. From Elon Musk’s stern warning to Tesla’s attackers to Harley-Davidson’s boardroom turmoil, there was no shortage of headlines. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Musk Warns Tesla Attackers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to social media platform X to address the recent wave of vandalism targeted at Tesla properties, cars, and superchargers across the U.S. “Those who financed the attacks against Tesla will go to prison,” Musk stated.

Harley-Davidson Boardroom Drama

A director representing Harley-Davidson’s significant shareholder has resigned from the company’s board, leveling serious accusations against CEO Jochen Zeitz and other leaders amid ongoing financial challenges for the motorcycle manufacturer.

Tesla Unveils New Cybertruck Trim

Tesla has introduced a new trim for its Cybertruck. The new trim is RWD (rear-wheel drive) and offers a range of over 362 miles on a single charge. The Cybertruck Long Range RWD is retailing in the U.S. for $69,990 and $62,490 with the federal EV credit.

US EV Sales Rise

The sales figures for Q1 2025 for EVs showcase a growth in U.S. EV sales for several manufacturers. According to a report by Cox Automotive, EV sales in the US have grown by over 10% year-on-year, with over 294,250 EVs sold in Q1 2025.

Volkswagen’s EV Boom In Europe

Volkswagen witnessed a robust uptick in its electric vehicle (EV) business across Europe during the first quarter of 2025. The company delivered 939,800 vehicles across Europe between January and March, marking a 3.7% year-over-year growth.

