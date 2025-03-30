Inside Apple's Silent Revolution—AI Doctors, Nutrition Tech, And A New Retail Boss

Apple Inc. AAPL is moving ahead with its most ambitious health initiative to date, aiming to elevate its Health app with AI capabilities that mimic real doctors.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly “Power On”, has said that the tech giant is also gearing up to launch an M5-powered iPad Pro later this year, and has announced key organizational changes and its next developers conference.

As part of its moon-shot health goals, Apple has been working on Project Mulberry, a major upgrade to its Health app, featuring an AI-driven coach that can deliver customized health insights using user data. This app overhaul will be accompanied by a virtual health guide trained on inputs from internal and external medical professionals, including specialists in sleep, nutrition, and cardiology. The service, potentially branded as "Health+," is expected to debut with iOS 19.4 next year.

The app will integrate video explainers from physicians, track nutrition in detail, and even use iPhone cameras to assess users' exercise form. Apple is also constructing a facility near Oakland, California, where doctors will film educational content for the platform.

Also Read: Apple Explores AI Wearables With Camera-Integrated Smartwatches

On the hardware front, Apple is testing four new versions of the iPad Pro featuring the M5 chip. These models, now in advanced testing, are expected to launch in the second half of 2025. The company is also working on an M6 version with its own modem chips, which could be ready by 2027.

Meanwhile, M5 upgrades are coming to MacBook Pro and MacBook Air as well, likely following the same annual release cadence as their M4 predecessors.

Apple quietly announced its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 for June 9–13. The mostly virtual event will feature in-person segments for the keynote and State of the Union. This year's announcement carried a more restrained tone, contrasting with previous years' bold messaging.

The tech giant continues to diversify its business while rivals such as Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN make parallel moves in AI and health. For investors tracking broader trends, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ and iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW remain key barometers of sector momentum.

Read Next

Apple's iPhone 17 Air to Usher in New Era of Slimmer, Portless Models