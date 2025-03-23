Apple Explores AI Wearables With Camera-Integrated Smartwatches

Zinger Key Points
- Visual Intelligence feature leaps from iPhone to wrist, as Apple Watches gear up to scan and interpret the world around you.
- Apple's upcoming watches aim to blend high-tech surveillance with everyday convenience by 2027.
Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly contemplating the incorporation of cameras and visual intelligence capabilities into its smartwatches, marking its foray into the AI wearables market.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly "Power On" column writes that Apple has been progressively making inroads into the AI wearables sector with the launch of the Visual Intelligence feature in the iPhone 16 last year.
This innovative feature leverages AI to furnish users with data about their environment by analyzing images captured by the device’s camera.
Apple is also considering the addition of cameras to both its standard Series watches and Ultra models.
The Series version is likely to have the camera embedded within the display, akin to the front-facing lens on the iPhone, while the Ultra model may have the camera lens on the side of the watch near the crown and button.
Apple’s exploration into AI wearables is a component of its overarching strategy to augment its existing product range rather than inventing new devices from the ground up.
The company is projected to unveil these camera-integrated AirPods and Apple Watches by 2027, thereby solidifying its presence in the AI wearables market.
This move could potentially revolutionize the way users interact with their environment, making technology more intuitive and integrated into daily life.
