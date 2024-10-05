Apple Might Have Just Found The Technology To Power Its Thin iPhone 17 Air Display

Taiwan-based Novatek is gearing up to mass-produce OLED displays a new technology that could significantly influence the design of future Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhones.

What Happened: On Friday, Novatek announced a plan to initiate mass production of OLED displays that incorporate Touch and Display Driver Integration or TDDI technology by the second quarter of 2025, reported DigiTimes.

Apple might be among the first clients for Novatek’s innovative technology, although this remains speculative at this point.

The projected production timeline for Novatek’s TDDI displays aligns with the anticipated launch of next-generation iPhone displays in 2025.

TDDI technology could enable the creation of slimmer OLED displays by merging touch and display driver layers, making it a potential fit for the speculated ultra-thin “iPhone 17 Air.”

According to the report, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant might initially implement it in lower-volume products like future iPad and Apple Watch models.

The technology could also find application in a long-rumored foldable iPhone or iPad.

Why It Matters: Apple is rumored to be developing a thinner version of the iPhone 17, expected to launch in 2025. This model, potentially featuring a sleeker design, could attract more customers to upgrade their devices.

Previously, it was also reported that while the iPhone 16 may not offer a radical redesign, the next iteration could return the flagship product to meaningful growth.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile U.S. Inc. CEO Mike Sievert reported encouraging sales numbers for the new iPhone model last month, showing a strong launch despite initial concerns about demand.

