Apple's Slimmest iPhone Yet? The iPhone 17 Air Expected This Fall

Apple Inc. AAPL is said to be preparing to introduce a thinner iPhone, potentially dubbed the iPhone 17 Air, later this year.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman in his latest weekly “Power On” newsletter on Sunday revealed that the tech behemoth might have settled on the name iPhone 17 Air for the rumored slim iPhone expected to debut this fall. Gurman indicated that the new phone will act as a “testing ground for future technologies.”

The iPhone 17 Air is predicted to be “about 2 millimeters thinner” than existing iPhones, consistent with Apple’s custom of launching slimmer versions of its devices, as evidenced by the MacBook Air and iPad Air.

The phone’s thinness is not merely a design choice; it is a strategic step towards the creation of future foldable iPhones and iPads.

In addition, the iPhone 17 Air could potentially be among the first devices to incorporate Apple’s proprietary cell modem, codenamed Sinope. The iPhone lineup for this year is also anticipated to introduce Apple-designed Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chips.

The upcoming phone is rumored to sport a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display, a single 48-megapixel camera lens, a 24-megapixel front camera, and Apple’s A19 chip.

Similar to the iPhone SE 4, it is expected to come with 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence AI features.

This move by Apple signifies a strategic shift towards thinner, more portable devices that don’t compromise on performance. The introduction of the iPhone 17 Air could potentially set a new standard for smartphone design, pushing competitors to follow suit.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Apple’s in-house cell modem and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chips could give the tech giant more control over its devices’ performance and user experience, reducing its reliance on third-party suppliers.

This could have significant implications for the broader tech industry, potentially reshaping supply chains and competition dynamics.

