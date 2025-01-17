MrBeast Unveils Mystery Box Giveaway To Celebrate Beast Games Episode 6 Release On Amazon Prime Video

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast is celebrating the release of episode six of his show, “Beast Games,” on Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN Prime Video with a mystery box giveaway.

What Happened: On Thursday, the world’s most followed YouTuber, took to X and announced the giveaway that will last 72 hours from his post.

The most liked reply to his post will win the mystery box. At the time of writing, the leading reply had garnered about 171,000 likes, with other contenders close behind.

Most liked reply on this tweet gets what's in this mystery box! Will pick winner in 72 hours 🤪 (btw episode 6 of beast games just dropped go watch) pic.twitter.com/4Q1lmxLdbU — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 16, 2025

Why It Matters: “Beast Games” premiered last month. The show has already set a record on Amazon’s OTT platform, amassing 50 million views in just 25 days, reported Variety.

The show, which features over 1,000 contestants and a $5 million prize, was confirmed by MrBeast in March 2024. He described it as an “insane show.”

Amazon made a bold move by securing “Beast Games,” reportedly outbidding other streaming and media giants for the content creator’s innovative game show concept.

The project reportedly cost approximately $100 million, including the construction of an entire city for the show. However, with impressive early viewership numbers, it seems the investment might prove worthwhile.

Price Action: Amazon's stock declined by 1.20% on Thursday, closing at $220.66. In after-hours trading, the shares saw a further dip of 0.12%, settling at $220.40, according to Benzinga Pro data.

