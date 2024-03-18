MrBeast Confirms 'Beast Games' On Amazon Prime Video With 1,000+ Contestants, $5M Prize: 'It's Gonna Be An Insane Show'

Loading... Loading...

Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, best known to many as MrBeast, is the most followed individual on video platform YouTube.

While YouTube will always be his home, MrBeast is expanding with a new game show on a leading streaming platform.

What Happened: MrBeast confirmed a report he signed a game show deal with Prime Video, the streaming platform owned by Amazon.com Inc AMZN in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Big news gamers I'm going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records," MrBeast said.

Speaking on a recent podcast, MrBeast shared more news on the upcoming streaming show.

"Amazon will give us the most creative control," MrBeast said. "Other platforms didn't. There's a reason we went with Amazon."

Titled "Beast Games," MrBeast said the show will be the largest in game show history with the most contestants, biggest sets and biggest cash prize. The YouTuber said the streaming show will be around 20x his normal videos.

"Money's not a constraint."

MrBeast said that while his YouTube videos focused on having the perfect title and thumbnail, this show will see him spending more time on creating good content.

The content creator said the story building for the series is out of this world.

"It's mind-blowing."

The new series will be a hybrid of his normal YouTube videos and style and existing game shows, but on a larger scale.

There is no release date for the series, but MrBeast said he hopes the 10 (or more) episode series launches later this year in November or December.

A first episode or what MrBeast called episode 0.5/prelude, will air on YouTube first before the series airs on Prime Video.

"I need everyone to watch it. I just want people to enjoy it."

MrBeast will still release videos on YouTube while the game show streams, which could provide a boost to the Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL-owned platform.

Why It's Important: In the podcast interview, MrBeast praised Amazon for landing the deal with him and hinted that there were negotiations with other streaming companies.

While he wouldn't name other companies, Netflix Inc NFLX may have been one of the companies.

MrBeast previously said he was not involved with the streaming company's "Squid Game: The Challenge" despite offering help and having previously released "$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life" on YouTube.

"I'm not involved. Kind of funny because I learned so much from my filming of this and I probably could have helped them immensely (and would have done it for free haha)," MrBeast previously said of Netflix's reality show.

The YouTuber's version of the hit show has 588 million views as his most viewed video on YouTube.

MrBeast said he watched episodes of Netflix's reality competition based on "Squid Game" but did not finish the series. The content creator said the reality competition did a good job building up characters but also had times when nothing progressed. Netflix’s reality competition had a cash prize of $4.56 million, a record MrBeast is set to break.

The YouTuber said an average video for him now costs around $2.1 million to $3.5 million to make. The streaming series will be his most ambitious project yet, with a comparison of his biggest video to date, the Squid Game reality competition, being similar to one episode of "Beast Games."

A user on X said "Netflix really missed out on a bag."

"For real," MrBeast said in response.

