Recent concerns have emerged regarding a potential slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) investments by major U.S. tech giants, which could significantly impact the semiconductor industry.

What Happened: Doug Lefever, CEO of Advantest, a leading supplier of chip testing machines for Nvidia Corp. NVDA, has voiced apprehensions about a possible decline in AI spending by prominent U.S. technology firms. Such a downturn could lead to major disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain, Financial Times reported on Friday.

Lefever pointed out that companies like Meta Platforms Inc. META, Google by Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, and Microsoft Corp. MSFT have made substantial investments in data centers. A reduction in their spending could cause significant ripple effects due to the current market concentration. Lefever described the potential downturn as possibly “vicious” due to cyclical market dynamics.

Conversely, Lefever noted that demand for AI-enabled smartphones is currently sluggish but could surge if a breakthrough application arises. Such a development could lead to a rapid increase in smartphone replacements, significantly impacting the market.

Despite these challenges, Advantest remains a dominant player in the semiconductor testing market, with a substantial share and increasing demand for its high-end testing machines. The company has seen its share price soar, driven by the rising complexity and cost of semiconductor chips.

Why It Matters: The potential slowdown in AI investment is a critical concern for the semiconductor industry, which heavily relies on the continuous growth of AI technologies. Logan Weaver, CEO of Surmount AI, highlighted at Benzinga’s Fintech Deal Day how AI is transforming investment management, and empowering consumers with simplified portfolio management tools. This underscores the growing importance of AI in various sectors.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., emphasized that AI is not just hype but a real phenomenon with the potential to benefit numerous aspects of life.

