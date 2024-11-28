What Do Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, And Lisa Su Have In Common This Thanksgiving? Heartwarming Gratitude, Unexpected Humor, And A Turkey Or Two

Big tech CEOs of Apple Inc. AAPL, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Tesla Inc. TSLA, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD have shared messages of gratitude with their followers as they celebrated Thanksgiving 2024.
What Happened: On Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X, formerly Twitter, and expressed his thanks while highlighting the importance of health, prosperity, and the possibilities ahead.
Last month, Apple announced fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $94.56 billion. This marked the seventh consecutive quarter that Apple has exceeded analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings, according to Benzinga Pro.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared a simple yet heartfelt message, appreciating his family, friends, users, and colleagues worldwide.
In October, Alphabet also posted its third-quarter revenue of $88.27 billion, reflecting a 15% increase compared to the previous year. The results exceeded the consensus estimate of $86.31 billion from analysts.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who also owns X and xAI, Elon Musk, offered a brief but warm Thanksgiving greeting.
Musk's Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $25.18 billion, marking an 8% year-over-year increase. However, the figure fell short of the Street consensus estimate of $25.37 billion.
Meanwhile, AMD CEO Lisa Su posted an image with a turkey and thanked her extended AMD family, friends, and fans.
AMD posted third-quarter revenue of $6.8 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $6.71 billion.
Photo Courtesy: Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
