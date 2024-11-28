What Do Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, And Lisa Su Have In Common This Thanksgiving? Heartwarming Gratitude, Unexpected Humor, And A Turkey Or Two

Big tech CEOs of Apple Inc. AAPL, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Tesla Inc. TSLA, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD have shared messages of gratitude with their followers as they celebrated Thanksgiving 2024.

What Happened: On Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X, formerly Twitter, and expressed his thanks while highlighting the importance of health, prosperity, and the possibilities ahead.

Thanksgiving is about giving thanks for each other with the hope for health and prosperity. This year I'm giving thanks for the many possibilities ahead and the people in my life—including our team at Apple, our users, and all those dedicated to making the world a better place. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 28, 2024

Last month, Apple announced fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $94.56 billion. This marked the seventh consecutive quarter that Apple has exceeded analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings, according to Benzinga Pro.

See Also: Jensen Huang Says He Doesn’t ‘Love’ Every Day Of His Job. Here’s How The Nvidia Boss Created A Company Worth Over $3 Trillion Today

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared a simple yet heartfelt message, appreciating his family, friends, users, and colleagues worldwide.

Happy Thanksgiving! Grateful to spend time with family and friends, and for our users, partners, and Googlers around the world:) — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 28, 2024

In October, Alphabet also posted its third-quarter revenue of $88.27 billion, reflecting a 15% increase compared to the previous year. The results exceeded the consensus estimate of $86.31 billion from analysts.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who also owns X and xAI, Elon Musk, offered a brief but warm Thanksgiving greeting.

🇺🇸🇺🇸 Happy Thanksgiving! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2024

Musk's Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $25.18 billion, marking an 8% year-over-year increase. However, the figure fell short of the Street consensus estimate of $25.37 billion.

Meanwhile, AMD CEO Lisa Su posted an image with a turkey and thanked her extended AMD family, friends, and fans.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving!!! I'm very thankful to our amazing @AMD extended family, friends, and fans. Looking forward to all we will do together. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eo7LWnz90Z — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) November 28, 2024

AMD posted third-quarter revenue of $6.8 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $6.71 billion.

Photo Courtesy: Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.