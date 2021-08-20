Tesla's Cybertruck Could Still Be A Year Out According To Elon Musk's AI Day Comment

On Thursday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) held its AI Day, meant mainly to attract the industry's top talent to work at the company. During the Q&A session at the end, details were revealed about Tesla's next full self-driving (FSD) hardware and a potential timeline for the Cybertruck release.

Tesla's current self-driving hardware on vehicles is referred to as Hardware 3 (HW3), or the FSD Computer. When asked about an upgrade to HW4, Musk responded it would be introduced with the Cybertruck "in a year or so."

While this is an interesting update on Tesla's latest FSD hardware progress, it also sounds as if the Cybertruck will not be around for another year.

When first revealed in November 2019, Tesla had an estimated initial delivery date at the end of 2021. That prediction was for the first initial production, with it ramping up throughout 2022.

Up until recently, that estimated timeline remained the same. But with Gigafactory Texas still under construction, a huge demand for the Model Y and chip shortages affecting the entire auto market, the Cybertruck website updated saying deliveries would begin in 2022.

With Tesla's original goal for the Cybertruck and the order page saying simply 2022, many were hopeful Tesla was just a few months behind schedule. But with these latest comments from Musk, along with an almost finished Gigafactory Texas, it seems more likely the Cybertruck will begin production closer to the fall of 2022.

Photo courtesy of Tesla