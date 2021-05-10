 Skip to main content

Video: Hundreds Line Up Just To Get A Glimpse At Tesla's Cybertruck

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most unique vehicles seen in a long time. The triangle-shaped steel truck is set to start production by the end of the year and brings with it some impressive specs: the top-end Cybertruck can go over 500 miles on a single charge, tow 14,000 lbs. and costs $69,900. 

The Daily Mail shared images and video of the Cybertruck at a Tesla showroom in New York City. The appearance was coordinated with CEO Elon Musk hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8. While many reactions to the Cybertruck's looks have been negative, the popularity of Tesla and the unique vehicle cannot be denied. 

See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock

It's a reminder of when the Model 3 was still unreleased. Whenever the car was added to a Tesla showroom, lines of people would wrap around the building, waiting for a chance just to sit in the car for a few minutes to experience it first hand. Now that the Model 3 is released, the sales numbers are impressive, making it the best-selling luxury sedan so far in 2021. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo of Cybertruck courtesy of Tesla)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Saturday Night LiveTech