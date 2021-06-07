Video Shows Tesla's Gigafactory Texas Model Y Machinery Is Already Operational

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Texas is the company's latest vehicle production factory. It is supposed to begin production later this year of Tesla's Model Y, followed by the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi.

And now it appears Tesla's factory is already hard at work.

Teslarati shared a video from Twitter showing multiple pieces of machinery inside Gigafactory whirring away. The equipment is most likely in an initial testing phase as Tesla gets ready to start production.

Although the factory is also still under construction, Tesla could begin vehicle production while other areas of the factory are built.

Video found by @DriveTeslaca was taken inside of Tesla Giga Texas & shows that testing has likely begun for the model Y production line robots! (I’ve edited it to slow it down, showing there are multiple robots in this area) @elonmusk @JohnnaCrider1 @ResidentSponge pic.twitter.com/6qE1K6sbyr — Tesla Owners of Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) June 7, 2021

In May, hundreds of Model Y front castings were seen piled outside of Gigafactory Texas. This latest video adds to the evidence Tesla is aggressively pushing its schedule to begin Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas as soon as possible. It needs to do so if it wants to meet demand, as all of quarter two inventory was sold out early.

(Photo of Tesla Model Y courtesy of Tesla.)