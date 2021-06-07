 Skip to main content

Video Shows Tesla's Gigafactory Texas Model Y Machinery Is Already Operational

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Texas is the company's latest vehicle production factory. It is supposed to begin production later this year of Tesla's Model Y, followed by the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi.

And now it appears Tesla's factory is already hard at work. 

Teslarati shared a video from Twitter showing multiple pieces of machinery inside Gigafactory whirring away. The equipment is most likely in an initial testing phase as Tesla gets ready to start production.

Although the factory is also still under construction, Tesla could begin vehicle production while other areas of the factory are built.

In May, hundreds of Model Y front castings were seen piled outside of Gigafactory Texas. This latest video adds to the evidence Tesla is aggressively pushing its schedule to begin Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas as soon as possible. It needs to do so if it wants to meet demand, as all of quarter two inventory was sold out early.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

(Photo of Tesla Model Y courtesy of Tesla.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

