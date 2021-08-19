Tesla AI Day Is Here: Live Blog

We are excited to bring you the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) AI Day as it happens. The event takes place at the automaker’s Palo Alto, California headquarters and was slated at 8 p.m. ET and is seeing a little delay.

Details on announcements are murky but CEO Elon Musk said in July that this year’s AI Day would have the sole aim of convincing top talent in the artificial intelligence space to join the electric vehicle maker.

There are expectations that Tesla will disclose progress on both “hardware and software” for training and inference. Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster expects AI Day to be an extension of the Autonomy Day event held in 2019 and the Musk-led company is expected to show the prowess of its AI progress beyond the vehicle fleet.

On watch are also any updates related to the highly-anticipated training Dojo Supercomputer, which is expected to replace Tesla’s existing supercomputer.

The event takes place as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA investigates the company’s Autopilot feature and the multiple crashes that took place involving emergency vehicles.

9:08 p.m. Recurring neural networks can keep track of road surfaces, which is a dynamic process.

9:07 p.m. He says Tesla uses both a time and space based queue for keeping vehicles aware of road surfaces and markings as the vehicle waits.

9:03 p.m. Multi camera network struggle less with traffic on the road, especially when there are large vehicles: Andrej.

9:02 p.m. Andrej talks about transforming all of the images into a synethetic virtual camera using a special rectification transform to solve the problem of variations in camera calibration. This really transforms the vector space. Difference is night and day! It took some work though, says Andrej.

9:01 p.m. All of our cars are slightly cock-eyed in different ways: Andrej

9:00 p.m. Every single image piece broadcasts what it is a part of and that helps the vehicle discover things like kerbs on the road even when obscured by other vehicles.

8:58 p.m. Tesla wanted to take all the images from every camera and make multi-cam vector space predictions. Idea was to get a bird’s eye-view prediction. The problem was solved using a transformer.

8:56 p.m. At the time when it began, Tesla was doing prediction based on its HydraNet, but for FSD this was not enough. The discovery was made while the company was working on smart summon, says Andrej. Things that worked on the image level do not really work in vector space, he adds.

8:55 p.m. This HydraNets basically eliminates the need for multiple neural network backbones.

8:54 p.m. However, this moved to multi-task learning “HydraNets” to do just more than detection.

8:52 p.m. Processing involves multi-scale feature pyramid fusion, says Andrej.This helps the vehicle decide what it is seeing on the road.

8:52 p.m. Andrej talks about how neural networks have evolved over the 4 years he has been working at the company; earlier cars could only drive in a single lane.

8:50 p.m. Andrej talks about the vision component, made up of 8 cameras and provide 3D representation of its surroundings. Andrej likens making a Tesla car to "effectively building a synthetic animal from the ground up."

8:49 p.m. Musk gets straight to the point with hiring and invites Andrej Karpathy, director of Autopilot Vision and AI to the stage to kick off the session.

8:48 p.m. Tesla is much more than a car company. Musk says it is arguably the leader in AI.

8:46 p.m. Thank you for the music…but let’s start already. Cannot wait! OK, Musk heard me quick, he is on stage now.

8:38 p.m. We have begun ….. perhaps….. Looking now at a video of a Tesla vehicle’s interior with “Full Self-Driving” emblazoned on the screen.

8:31 p.m. We are listening to some rather upbeat music, but there’s no sign of Musk & Co.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla