Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s Google has come a long way since its initial search engine function launched in 1998. In the past two decades, the company has become one of the most valuable in the U.S. and revolutionized the internet in the process.

What Happened

Originally a research project conducted by Stanford University PhD students Larry Page and Sergey Brin, BackRub was created as the duo's first attempt at a search engine. This concept was later transformed into the registration of google.com and the rest is history.

Google turned 20 on Tuesday. To commemorate the anniversary, Statista.com charted the company’s advancements since its launch in 1998.

Infographic courtesy of Statista.

Why It’s Important

Google has grown steadily since its inception. Given its momentum, Alphabet is considered a front runner in the unofficial race to match Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s $1-trillion valuations.

Google reported 2017 revenue of $109.7 billion and net income of $12.7 billion.

Related Links:

There's An App For That: Apple's App Store Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Happy 10th Birthday, iPhone. Now What?