Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) just proved it can, in fact, make a deadline.

The polymath tech firm came through on its 100-day challenge to build the world’s largest battery, despite having failed to keep schedule on its ostensibly core auto business.

Tesla Can Deliver ...

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk bet Tesla could solve the outback’s outage issues within 100 days of effecting a contract — or provide the product free.

Musk signed Sept. 29 and, 55 days later, finished installing a 129-megawatt-hour lithium ion battery that's three times the size of the world’s second largest and capable of powering 30,000 South Australian homes for one hour.

The new system emitted 70 megawatts Nov. 30 in time for the sweltering start of summer, proving a viable solution to the region’s weather-related grid problems. Tesla’s gains on the sale are yet unknown.

... Just Not On Cars

While Tesla can create the world’s largest battery with time to kill, autos are another story.

Since signing on for the South Australian project, the firm has extended timelines on two hyped vehicles. The Model 3 missed third-quarter delivery forecasts on production bottlenecks, while the Semi reveal was delayed to divert resources to Puerto Rican energy projects.

Musk’s track record justifies skepticism on his ability to keep upcoming target dates — 2019 for Semi sales, 2020 for Roadster sales, 2020 for Level 5 autonomy, 2024 to colonize Mars — but the 55-day battery may merit renewed confidence in his ambitious visions.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

