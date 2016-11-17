Read More

Zoned Properties Inc is a strategic real estate development company, whose primary mission is to identify, develop, and lease sophisticated, safe, and sustainable properties in emerging industries, including the licensed medical marijuana industry. The company acquires commercial properties that face unique zoning challenges and identifies solutions that can potentially have a major impact on the cash flow and property value. The company targets commercial properties that can be acquired and re-zoned for specific purposes. It does not grow, harvest, sell, or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substances Act.