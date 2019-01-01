ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zoned Props
(OTCQB:ZDPY)
0.764
00
At close: May 25
0.4143
-0.3497[-45.77%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0.69 - 0.76
52 Week High/Low0.47 - 0.95
Open / Close0.76 / 0.76
Float / Outstanding7.6M / 12.2M
Vol / Avg.6K / 3.4K
Mkt Cap9.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Zoned Props (OTC:ZDPY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zoned Props reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 10

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$387.4K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$938.7K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zoned Props using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Zoned Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zoned Props (OTCQB:ZDPY) reporting earnings?
A

Zoned Props (ZDPY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 10, 2021 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zoned Props (OTCQB:ZDPY)?
A

Zoned Props (ZDPY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 12, 2019 for Q3 and the Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Zoned Props’s (OTCQB:ZDPY) revenues?
A

Zoned Props (ZDPY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 12, 2019 for Q3 and the Actual Revenue was $338.3K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.