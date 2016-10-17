Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VTAE stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
9/15/16
BMO Capital
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
9/12/16
Wedbush
Downgrades
Outperform
Neutral
8/04/16
JMP Securities
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
Allergan, Vitae Pharma Report Expiration of HSR Waiting Period for Deal
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 17 Oct 2016 08:03:13 -0400
More Pharma Deals In The Pipeline?
Joel Elconin
Wed, 21 Sep 2016 09:56:12 -0400
Allergan's Tobira Acquisition Represents The Highest Premium Ever Paid In Biopharma
Jayson Derrick
Wed, 21 Sep 2016 07:21:53 -0400
Watch These 6 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Monica Gerson
Fri, 16 Sep 2016 02:47:17 -0400
Option Alert: VTAE Dec16 20.0 Calls: 500 @ Above Ask! $5.39: 501 traded vs 9 OI: Earnings 11/3 $20.85 Ref
Charles Gross
Thu, 15 Sep 2016 09:32:31 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Monica Gerson
Thu, 15 Sep 2016 08:57:18 -0400
BMO Capital Downgrades Vitae Pharmaceuticals to Market Perform
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 15 Sep 2016 06:09:39 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Wednesday September 14, 2016
Charles Gross
Wed, 14 Sep 2016 22:38:49 -0400
Wedbush Downgrades Vitae Pharmaceuticals to Neutral
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 14 Sep 2016 14:56:55 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Lower; Radiant Logistics Shares Drop Following Q4 Results
Lisa Levin
Wed, 14 Sep 2016 14:38:47 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Allergan and Vitae Pharmaceuticals Announce Expiration of HSR Waiting Period for Allergan's Proposed Acquisition of Vitae
PRNewswire
Oct 17, 2016
VITAE SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VTAE) Over the Proposed Sale of the Company to Allergan plc
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2016
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Regarding the Fairness of the Sale of Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Allergan plc for $21.00 Per Share
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2016
Allergan to Acquire Vitae Pharmaceuticals Adding Innovative Development Programs for Dermatologic Conditions
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2016
Vitae Pharmaceuticals to Present at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Sep 01, 2016
Vitae Pharmaceuticals to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Aug 11, 2016
Vitae Pharmaceuticals Appoints Scott Applebaum as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Globe Newswire
Aug 10, 2016
Vitae Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2016 Operating and Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Aug 03, 2016
Vitae Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2016 Financial Results on August 3, 2016
Globe Newswire
Aug 01, 2016
Vitae Pharmaceuticals Appoints Daniel M. Junius to Board of Directors
Globe Newswire
Jul 27, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
New Oral Psoriasis Drug Tops Cellceutix Catalysts
Seeking Alpha
Dec 08, 2016
4 Reasons To Buy Allergan
Seeking Alpha
Nov 28, 2016
Who Will Win This $9 Billion Game Of Chicken?
Seeking Alpha
Oct 25, 2016
AT&T's Big Dividend On Sale
Seeking Alpha
Oct 24, 2016
Best And Worst Biotech ETFs Of 2016 Tell A Tale About This Industry
Investor's Business Daily
Oct 21, 2016
You Can Collect A Safe 16% IRR By Yearend With This Microsoft Deal
Seeking Alpha
Oct 17, 2016
Free-For-All For Twitter
Seeking Alpha
Oct 05, 2016
Yellen And Clinton Combo To Take Market Higher
Seeking Alpha
Sep 29, 2016
Disney Prepping Twitter Bid
Seeking Alpha
Sep 27, 2016
Amazon's Next Step Toward Global Domination
Seeking Alpha
Sep 26, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.41
-0.36
Rev:
10.00K
3.27K
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
